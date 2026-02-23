LETTER | Zuma presidency poisoned SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The true genesis of the Madlanga commission lies not in the excitement generated by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on July 6 2025.

The real architect of political interference in the management of the state, including the security cluster, is former president Jacob Zuma. That fact was revealed in testimonies during the Zondo commission.

The Zuma presidency was toxic for governance. Zuma maximised the ANC’s cadre deployment practice, appointing his loyalists to head departments within the security cluster. It was for his personal and family gain.

What is clear is that the looting of state coffers during the construction of Zuma’s Nkandla homestead was a coordinated act to access funds. To divorce these shenanigans and simply argue that it’s the political interference of police minister Senzo Mchunu is to reduce the role played by Zuma’s disastrous state capture.

The Madlanga commission’s credibility relies on Zuma being called to testify on his tenure, which was marked with political interference in the security cluster.

Zuma must tell us about his financial benefit from appointing loyalists as ministers and HODs. - Dr Lazola Vabaza