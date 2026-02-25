Letters

LETTER READER | Lesufi’s speech hits the right chord

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.  Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

In his 2025 state of the province address, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi identified 13 problem areas that needed urgent intervention. With that came bold commitments that seemed far-fetched and unattainable.

It was, however, encouraging to hear the progress made in fulfilling those commitments. Several areas, including Midrand, now have full access to water, 450 soldiers allocated to tackle the rising problem of illegal mining, construction of 18 new schools and 152 active safe spaces established to fight GBV.

Gauteng continues to strengthen investor confidence, directly influencing willingness to commit capital. At the recent launch of the 2026 Gauteng Investment Conference, economic development MEC Lebogang Maile announced that R73bn of the R200bn targeted has been unlocked from 17 projects currently in progress across the province.

According to Maile, these pledges are expected to support more than 114,000 jobs. To many, Lesufi’s plans to reposition Gauteng seem unattainable, but if the numbers are anything to go by, the journey to a better Gauteng has begun.

As a resident of Gauteng, I cannot wait to see it. – Zamansele Mhlambi, Sandton


