LETTER READER | Strengthen law enforcement

I am losing hope about a bright future for our beloved country. There are forces hellbent on ensuring there is complete anarchy for lawlessness to reign.

For example, I read in Sowetan (January 21) that zama-zamas have chased people out of their homes in an informal settlement in Randfontein. That makes someone feel that crime is getting out of control in SA.

The zama-zamas are clearly a menace to society, but influential South Africans enable their activities. They are the ones receiving the illegally acquired gold to trade it on the black market.

The zama-zamas are mainly foreign nationals; they do not have the power to be in control.

The government must ensure that all closed gold mines are guarded and that their rehabilitation is fast-tracked.

The masterminds behind illegal mining must be arrested and dealt with severely.

Let our criminal justice system be reformed before our country is turned into ashes. We urgently need visible policing, with cops on foot patrols. – AK Bantseke