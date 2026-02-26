LETTER READER | Govt failing Kathrada Park dwellers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I’m a grade 12 learner writing about what I see every day on my walk home, past the Kathrada Park informal settlement near Claremont in Johannesburg. Today, I watched two small children dodging cars to cross a busy road just to throw away rubbish.

They were trying to do the right thing, but they were doing it in a place that the city treats like a dumping ground.

Worst of all, I saw a three-year-old girl forced to use an open field as a toilet. The lack of proper sanitation is not just a failure of “service delivery”; it is a failure to protect children’s lives and dignity.

Seeing a toddler left that vulnerable makes me wonder why we have allowed this to become “normal” for this community. I see people trying to be responsible, but the city is failing them.

There are no public dustbins and no skips provided for the residents to use. You cannot expect people to keep a neighbourhood clean if you don’t give them a single place to put their trash.

Children’s safety should not be an afterthought. — Diandré Bantam