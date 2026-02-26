LETTER READER | Poverty, joblessness threaten our democracy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Poverty and unemployment are indeed ticking time bombs for democracy. These scary conditions are existential threats to stability and social cohesion. Poverty has reached crisis levels, with millions trapped in hunger, informal housing, insecure jobs and a debt trap.

The elite, meanwhile, enjoy obscene wealth. A former head of the State Security Agency issued a statement in Durban on April 24 2024, warning that the deadly massive unrest in July 2021 could repeat itself.

Many in the corridors of power should have sleepless nights, as eight-million people are jobless in wealthy SA. We are all sitting on a simmering volcano that could erupt, sending our rainbow nation into a trajectory of no return.

Expanded unemployment now stands at almost 50%, a staggering social imbalance that could trigger off unrest of epic proportions and lead to the decimation of our fragile democracy.

Abject poverty, like burning embers, is a catalyst for massive social unrest if ignored. We ignore these issues at our own peril. – Farouk Araie