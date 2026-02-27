LETTER | Vaal taxi rank finally opens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Last Friday, the Vereeniging commuter precinct finally opened after years of wrangling, budget overruns and multiple contractors pocketing cash and bolting away.

Better too late than never. The rank is indeed beautiful and spacious, with solar energy panels. All entry/exit points are manned by contracted private security guards.

The passenger waiting areas are also adequately sheltered.

Dignity has been restored with the taxi drivers‘ ablution block boasting showers. The drainage system looks decent; its real test of quality will be seen when it prevents flooding during heavy rains.

The old rank has been left unlocked and is now turned into a washing bay for taxis. There is a high risk for vandalism and criminality – high chances for the facility to become a drug addict’s den. It is said it will be refurbished and used as a bus terminus. Why didn’t the two projects run concurrently in the first place?

The downside of the new rank is that there is a R2 fee to use the public toilets.

Why are the amenities for the poor paid for, while those in affluent areas are free? - Thami Zwane, Edenvale