LETTER | Can AI uphold religious teachings without error?

There is a worry that AI might become godlike. Well, it already has or at least it’s Buddha-like.

There is a worldwide shortage of people willing to join religious orders and preach the gospel of those religions. That’s why one never hears of monks anymore, though they still exist in other parts of the world.

So, a Japanese university has loaded an AI robot with Buddhist teachings. The robot can select appropriate readings in response to people’s questions.

The basic idea, effectively a walking, talking computer spreading the good word of a god, seems promising, but what if a different set of beliefs is used? There are a number of religions that are big on the fire and brimstone approach and the Book of Leviticus has lots of do’s and don’ts and consequences.

Hopefully, only positive readings will be used and the system doesn’t go rogue. A single programming typo and we have another “thou shalt commit adultery” from the popular 1631 St James Bible with that one error. - Dennis Fitzgerald