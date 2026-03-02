LETTER | DA, ANC mayors will boost Joburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Congratulations to Loyiso Masuku on being elected deputy mayor of Joburg. Considering the size, importance and challenges facing the economic hub of our country, the creation of this position was a brilliant idea.

DA leader Helen Zille, having raised her hand for the position of mayor of Joburg, will bring to the table a vast experience gained from her years as Cape Town mayor. Zille will also provide mentorship to Masuku in the event of the ANC and DA forming a coalition in the Joburg council after the upcoming local elections. Already, the partnership between the two parties in the GNU is bearing fruit for the country.

In Joburg, both parties will be getting the opportunity to show working together can benefit the citizens. What is important is to rebuild and restore the City of Joburg to its former glory. An impeccable administration, excellent service delivery and zero tolerance for corruption will effectively arrest any decay and improve the lives of residents. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand