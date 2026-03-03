LETTER | Coalition metros need reforms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I think the first step to fixing service delivery is to “fix” the mayoral and MMC musical chairs. We urgently require rules and regulations for coalition governments to prevent the constant chopping and changing of the executive, which delays service delivery.

The present situation is akin to playing soccer without rules. You can imagine the mayhem from the first whistle.

My suggestion is to have a five-year fixed-term coalition agreement that aligns with electoral terms.

Unless we stabilise coalition governments, which are the new normal, we will continue to suffer instability and poor service delivery.

As a resident of the City of Ekurhuleni, I believe we could have implemented the aerotropolis masterplan (and even extended OR Tambo International Airport) and built Ekurhuleni University of Technology had we not lurched from one leadership crisis to another.

Reforming coalitions should be prioritised so that Ekurhuleni, and other metros, could thrive. – Mike Idagiza