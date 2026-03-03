LETTER | UN is a toothless dog

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Over the past few years since the beginning of the war in Ukraine and Russia, the UN has proven that it is useless and does not serve its purpose. It has allowed US leader Donald Trump and his friends to run amok over weaker nations.

In January, this imperialist aggression led to the abduction of the Venezuelan leader, Nicolas Maduro. It is not surprising that these targeted countries are all rich in oil, making it clear that the war and perpetual attacks have nothing to do with the restoration of democracy and human rights violations against the citizens of these countries.

Now, America and its ally Israel have launched another attack on Iran and killed its leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei. If Trump and his friends are left untouched, this could result in a potential World War III that will ruin millions of innocent lives.

The world cannot turn a blind eye as if everything were normal. The UN should prove itself to be an organisation that does not serve the interests of warmongering superpowers. – Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein