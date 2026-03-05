LETTER | ANC requires an astute, super-intelligent leader

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Why is it so difficult for ANC presidential hopefuls to accept that Patrice Motsepe has not launched a campaign for the party’s presidency? Motsepe has already stated loud and clear that he is not keen.

Why then do people keep distorting this narrative? Fikile Mbalula, Thoko Didiza and Paul Mashatile are free to fight it out if they believe they are equal to the challenge of resuscitating the ANC from its demise in the 2024 May elections.

Thanks to President Cyril Ramaphosa, we can still talk about the ANC in government today. But it’s not the ANC of the Thabo Mbeki era: this is an ANC that requires an astute, super-intelligent leader who can cunningly navigate all the damning challenges facing the party.

It will not be a walk in the park. My advice to the ANC is to let Ramaphosa remain in charge until some stability is achieved in the party.

If Motsepe were to seek the country’s presidency, it would be as a response to an overwhelming cry by civil society for order to return to SA. — Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand