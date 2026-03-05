LETTER | Scales of justice unbalanced

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I am being deprived of a copy of a court judgment despite countless requests and visits to the Praktiseer magistrate’s court in Burgersfort, Limpopo.

I am a party to the matter and need a copy of the judgment in a harassment case that was set aside in my favour, around the table in chambers, on November 18 2025.

This matter cost me a lot of money as I had to hire a law firm in Polokwane, 150km away, to represent me.

The magistrate who presided over my matter, acting magistrate Lerato Moraba, promised to send the judgment via email to both parties. I am still waiting for it.

Every time I visit the magistrate’s court, the clerk of the court claims they can’t locate the file.

Because the other party in the matter is a politician, I suspect a political influence. This is a malicious attempt to silence freedom of expression by those in authority.

Justice delayed is justice denied. - Thomo Nkgadima