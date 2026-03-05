Letters

LETTER | Scales of justice unbalanced

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

(123RF)

I am being deprived of a copy of a court judgment despite countless requests and visits to the Praktiseer magistrate’s court in Burgersfort, Limpopo.

I am a party to the matter and need a copy of the judgment in a harassment case that was set aside in my favour, around the table in chambers, on November 18 2025.

This matter cost me a lot of money as I had to hire a law firm in Polokwane, 150km away, to represent me.

The magistrate who presided over my matter, acting magistrate Lerato Moraba, promised to send the judgment via email to both parties. I am still waiting for it.

Every time I visit the magistrate’s court, the clerk of the court claims they can’t locate the file.

Because the other party in the matter is a politician, I suspect a political influence. This is a malicious attempt to silence freedom of expression by those in authority.

Justice delayed is justice denied. - Thomo Nkgadima


Editor’s Choice

1

MultiChoice is dumping Showmax after ten years

2

Colourful moments in Mosiuoa ‘Terror’ Lekota’s political life

3

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Children always casualties of Israeli, US wars - and it’s intentional

4

Mockery of “Nants’ Ingonyama” shows ignorance of lived tradition, says Lion King composer Lebo M

5

Koto Bolofo’s decades of fashion photography celebrated

Related Articles