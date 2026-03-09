LETTER | Mashatile champions youth empowerment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Since the last June 16 Youth celebration, I have been diligently keeping tabs on the public appearances and statements by deputy president Paul Mashatile across many platforms.

What has made me follow him attentively was the desire and interest he displayed towards young people when he spoke of empowering youth for economic participation.

Since then, I have concluded that Mashatile is one of the most persuasive voices for our young democracy.

Mashatile’s comments at the recent Frank Dialogue on the Future of B-BBEE served as a rallying cry for a generation left on the periphery of the economy.

He views B-BBEE not as a bureaucratic task but as a moral duty connected to the constitution, aimed at addressing exclusion and fostering equity. This clarity of purpose is what sets him apart at a time when scepticism about transformation runs high.

In a country experiencing upheaval among its youth, it is essential to implement policies that genuinely support young people. The era of mere slogans has ended; what is required now is a disciplined approach to executing these policies rather than adding more layers of policy. ‐ Tshifhiwa Singo