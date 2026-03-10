READER LETTER | Anyone ready for the Trump dynasty?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Iran has a new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of the previous leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by US-Israeli air strikes.

He has been described as a hardliner, like his father, and was previously powerful in the background.

Donald Trump can’t really complain about the family connection, as the US had the Adams father/son presidency followed much later by the Bush family. Trump’s suggestion that he had to be involved in the selection of the next leader of Iran was just silly. If you beat a country in war, that’s expected, but if you humiliate them, they will never forget or forgive.

Anyone ready for the Trump dynasty — Donald followed by Eric and then Barron? Don’t laugh; it’s not funny. — Dennis Fitzgerald