READER LETTER | Let’s prioritise what’s important and urgent

Our priorities, as developing communities, are misplaced and skewed. We need to look carefully at ourselves in the mirror — we are dozing in slumberland, Africa and Asia in particular. Nations exist on the global stage to improve their quality of life by competing with others in a healthy way and not waging wars or relegating themselves to being victims of conflict.

The ingredients of a happy and healthy nation are to have good, implementable and enforced law and order maintained for stability, peace and prosperity. SA is a ubiquitous crime scene with many crises, including our poorly trained and equipped soldiers dying in so-called peace missions in Africa.

We expend our scarce resources fighting an unwinnable battle at the International Court of Justice against Israel, backed by weapons supplied to it by the US, thereby provoking and creating an unnecessarily powerful enemy who could pulverise us in no time.

Let’s prioritise what’s important and urgent as well as knowing where to stick our noses. — Thami Zwane