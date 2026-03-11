READER LETTER | Thank you for fighting our battles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As ECBMTA (Eastern Cape Boxing Managers and Trainers Association), we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Sowetan for publishing and highlighting the plight of our boxers and managers over the years.

Through the coverage by Sowetan, our struggle regarding the issue of boxers’ purses has finally reached a broader audience. As a result, communities are now aware of the challenges our boxers face.

Secondly, local, provincial and national governments are now well informed about our plight. Although we have not yet achieved the acceptance and implementation of our demands, the exposure of these issues has been an important step forward.

The current system has drained many of us of hope, and it sometimes appears that Boxing SA was created merely to prevent total exploitation rather than to take boxing to greater heights.

In this regard, we once again express our sincere gratitude to your journalist, Bongani Magasela. His reporting on our situation has gone beyond what we expected, and it has given a voice to those who have long been unheard.

Indeed, the world of boxing would be a far better place if more organisations and institutions could emulate the commitment and integrity demonstrated by Sowetan. - Thulani Mhlubulwana, ECBMTA secretary