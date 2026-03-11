READER LETTER | US’s bully tactics a threat to sovereign nations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 10, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

The war waged by the US and Israel against Iran will not lead to World War III but could well signal major geopolitical challenges for the future.

Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, once said: “Peace does not mean an absence of conflicts; differences will always be there. Peace means solving these differences through peaceful means: through dialogue, education, knowledge and humane ways.”

However, in the war in the Middle East, Donald Trump has taken a hardline stance: “We’re fighting to win... we set the terms; they will surrender”. America and its allies seek to set terms for a sovereign country, a practice that threatens the ethos and tenets of any country’s autonomy and independence.

The United Nations’ tenuous stance on global conflicts is concerning for the planet’s future. For one country to “set the terms” in another sovereign country is not one of the “humane ways” of fostering universal coexistence. It’s being a bully. — Adv Pabalelo Mabilo, Pretoria