READER LETTER | BEE leaves the poor behind

More than 30 years into our hard-earned democracy, black people in SA continue to talk about “white monopoly capital”.

Black people find it easy to continue to blame white people for their economic woes, without establishing a solid plan for self-empowerment. I envisage a scenario where, 60 years into our democracy, we will still be talking about the need to be economically empowered.

Talk is cheap. Foreign nationals from poor backgrounds are dominating the township economy. The Somalis, Ethiopians and Pakistanis compete with big retailers such as Shoprite and Spar for trading space in towns across the country.

White people, a minority group, continue to be entrepreneurial via partnerships without much help from the government. The Afrikaners are even building a university to preserve their language and culture.

Clearly, the democratic government has failed to empower black people economically. BEE is empowering only the chosen few, leaving the poor behind.

The truth is that we are not working together to uplift ourselves. No Messiah is coming to save us. — Thabile Mange