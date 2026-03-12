READER LETTER | Investigate crimes in showbiz

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I’m calling on the government to institute a commission of inquiry into criminal activities in the entertainment industry, which include sexual misconduct and drugs. This criminality happens mainly in nightclubs, where our girls are used as trophies for crime bosses and the wealthy.

We see leaked videos of these ritualistic activities. Some have confessed their plight, but others are still trapped and can’t talk. These include young women who had hoped for a ticket to fame and glory.

Those auditions, competitions and promises of jobs for young ladies in the entertainment sector are judged on looks rather than talent. Those are early signs of intended sexual exploitation that the naive youngsters do not detect before being passed around as drug-dependent objects.

We can’t always wait for a Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to expose everything that’s wrong with our law enforcement. Police bosses earn huge salaries for nothing, while people suffer. Just make the environment for a girl-child safe and fair. – M Machacha