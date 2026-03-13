READER LETTER | SA has faith, identity crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The state of SA is not a political crisis but a crisis of identity and faith. We have built a fantasy democracy on a foundation designed to appease Washington and London, while the structural remnants of apartheid remain untouched.

Our constitution and Bill of Rights have given “Brand South Africa” a false confidence, convincing us that we are a progressive leader while inequality, racism and unemployment continue unabated.

This arrogance has fuelled a toxic xenophobia. We believe we are better than the rest of Africa, as we chase the approval of trade partners in the US and Europe.

We have become a proxy state of Western hegemony. Even our stance on the global stage, including the Israel-Palestine issue, reveals a desperate need to show signs of self-reliance while remaining a doormat for Western and white arrogance.

The ultimate transgression is spiritual. SA insulted God by attempting to replace Christ with the constitution. The state has invaded churches to preach Western liberalism while mocking black theology, treating our own faith with contempt. – Khotso KD Moleko