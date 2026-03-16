READER LETTER | Juvenile antics mar ad hoc hearings

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SA is witnessing proceedings in public hearings, which include the parliamentary ad hoc committee to investigate allegations by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mankwanazi, and the Madlanga commission.

These two similar but contrasting commissions deal with one socio-political disease which has infected, like a virulent virus, our beloved country since 1994: political, police, prosecutorial, judicial and bureaucratic venality, as well as the nefarious and intrusive interposition of private sector robber barons.

These two commissions are like day and night. One occasionally descends to juvenile antics coloured spectacularly by schoolboy bullying tactics, political posturing, party upmanship and even displays of embarrassing amateurishness.

This ad hoc committee displays an atrocious lack of skills in evidence extraction from witnesses. Screaming, throwing temper tantrums and insults and fabricating claims of a witness seeking to overthrow the government without the temerity of presenting a shred of evidence. It is one thing to say a person is a thug, a thief, a looter, a seditious scoundrel, a white supremacist, a spy, etc.

But it is another to present evidence buttressing such charges. As Julius Malema often says: it is dololo. He too must present evidence. Or, it is dololo. I once accused MP Vincent Smith of being a crook while I was in the legislature. Look at him today on the front page of the Sowetan behind bars like a caged animal. The court has supported my age-old claims that Smith is a crook. I knew it then. ‐ Prof Themba Sono