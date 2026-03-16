READER LETTER | Progress in fighting corruption on SA’s borders

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Finally, a strong multipronged approach announced by the Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, has been formed. It consists of the BMA and the Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum, chaired by the Special Investigating Unit, to bring together multiple law enforcement agencies to tackle corruption at our border posts.

This allows the BMA to work closely with home affairs, correctional services and the prosecuting authority to investigate and, where necessary, to prosecute officials who engage in fraudulent activities.

The Maseru Bridge campaign last week was the fourth in this financial year, following interventions at Beit Bridge and Lebombo.

Masiapato noted that some officials work with “facilitators” to allow illegal entry into the country or sell extensions to permits of travellers who have overstayed their 90-day visa limit.

Technology, such as body cameras, has already reduced these activities by monitoring interactions between officers and travellers. While dismissals have affected over 50 officers, with more than 38 undergoing disciplinary action, Masiapato says corrupt activities are carried out by a small group in the workforce of 2,600.

This points to keen progress at the borders. — Cometh Dube-Makholwa