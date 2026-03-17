READER LETTER | Bank’s app not as secure

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If you think that your investments are safe with Absa... think again.

I, and thousands of others, have been scammed by third parties as a direct result of Absa’s poor internal security systems.

The sadness is that this institution has set up internal departments with the express task of repudiating most claims that arise as a result of diabolical and highly sophisticated scamsters.

Absa stonewalls and uses the banking ombud to cover their proverbial backsides, kicking the can of customer discontent down the road.

Their banking app is not as secure as one would think — gaping security holes exist.

Dealing with Absa and its so-called customer care officials is an exercise in futility; they could not care less about the plight of the elderly and those who are unable to keep up with modern banking systems.

They simply deny, deny and deny again. The time of accepting this institutional lack of respect must be addressed by the clear-thinking investing public.

No one should be at the mercy of banks. — Peter Bachtis