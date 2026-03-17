READER LETTER | Economic inclusion must follow political liberation

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The late Rev Jesse Jackson spent his life arguing that civil rights without economic justice are incomplete. His activism in the US was rooted in the belief that political liberation must translate into real economic inclusion. Jobs, education, ownership and opportunity were not luxuries; they were the substance of freedom itself. That message resonates deeply in SA today.

We celebrate the heroes who delivered political liberation, but we must also ask whether our post-1994 leadership has done enough to dismantle the economic structures that still reproduce inequality. Too many people remain excluded from meaningful participation in the economy. Too many young people see democracy as a promise deferred.

Our generation cannot simply inherit freedom and assume the work is complete. Political liberation was a monumental achievement, but it was also only the first chapter. Economic participation, ethical leadership, and accountable governance are the chapters that must follow.

The painful irony is that many of the global figures who once championed our freedom understood this better than we sometimes do ourselves. — Thulani Dasa