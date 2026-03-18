READER LETTER | The pain of jobless doctors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FEBRUARY 26, 2026 A group of unemployed doctors and dentists protesting outside the State of the Province in Bhisho yesterday Picture: MARK ANDREWS © DAILY DISPATCH

Last Thursday, a group of unemployed doctors marched to the Union Buildings to raise concerns about the government’s failure to appoint them, despite a huge shortage of doctors at public facilities.

It is estimated that about 1,800 newly qualified doctors are unemployed. After nine years of study and training, if these young medics do not get employed by the state, they either start private practices or go work overseas. There’s also the option of pursuing postgraduate studies to qualify as specialists. But this can only happen if they are employed at academic hospitals as medical officers and later as registrars.

The latter two options are the most popular because, firstly, they allow the doctors to “plough back” to communities, many of whom suffer from shortages of doctors. I know of one graduate who’s still unemployed after passing the MBChB degree with distinction, studying further to pass postgraduate primaries with distinction and other related courses.

A concern was also raised about some departments preferring foreign nationals for specialist training posts. – Xilumani Nghotsa