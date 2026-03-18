READER LETTER | Urinating in public a health hazard

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Urinating in public is a serious offence and also a health hazard that can cause diseases such as hepatitis. The putrid smell of urine in public spaces can trigger asthma attacks.

I am asking men not to see every tree and wall as urinals. Some of my colleagues at first laughed when I said I am going to publish a letter about this matter. But they support me now.

We cannot be tolerant of this immoral act. Even worse, some men do it in front of children.

Beyond the illegality of public urinating, where is our sense of self-pride not to see this as perversion?

Also, it is a health hazard to the environment; we need to lead healthy lives. I hope Fetakgomo local municipality sends out public law officers to arrest offenders and slap them with fines. SAPS officers must also act when they see people urinating in public. - Sanko Nicky Makofane, Burgersfort