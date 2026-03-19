Letters

READER LETTER | Parly ad hoc committee a farce

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

South Africa's former president and leader of uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) Jacob Zuma. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

What’s the point of the parliamentary ad hoc committee doing the same job as the Madlanga commission? The commission has so far excelled in its task of probing the interference of politicians and criminals in the work of the police and the judiciary.

As far as the ad hoc committee is concerned, it is especially worrisome that some of its members are dodgy characters. Some MPs are from the MK Party, some of whose members are shady characters facing criminal charges.

The party leader, Jacob Zuma, is also in court on corruption charges. Other MPs are standing trial for corruption at Transnet, while several individuals are the subject of police investigations for criminal activity.

No, a circus is better organised than this farce called the ad hoc committee. What’s the point when the Madlanga commission, with its suitably qualified personnel, is doing such excellent work? — Mzilana


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