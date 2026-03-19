READER LETTER | US-Israel war on Iran must stop

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Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on February 28, 2026. Picture:

The ongoing US-Israel vs Iran war is one of the scariest since World War II. The massive loss of economies, infrastructure and lives in this war has created untold human tragedy.

Unfortunately, world leaders have lost sensitivity to the essence of humanity by perpetuating wars across the globe. With the global economy still struggling to stand on its feet after the heavy impacts of Covid-19, Operation Epic Fury by the US is increasingly bordering on inducing a repeat of the Great Depression of the 1930s, more so when the Middle East, which accounts for the largest oil reserves in the world, is unstable.

Regrettably, leaders like Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping are not pursuing world peace; they are scrambling for military superiority.

The deafening silence of the UN, the EU and the AU is a sure recipe for global disorder.

The war must stop; there must be an amicable resolution to this conflict. — Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg