Letters

READER LETTER | SA cannot survive on grants

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

Pensioners queue at a Sassa office in Ennerdale earlier this year.
Pensioners queue at a Sassa office in Ennerdale. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Let South Africans not be fooled: where is evidence for the theory that a country can survive on grants?

A country’s survival depends on the growth of its economy. The praise for grants from the president over the weekend is poor electioneering. Voters in SA are just like pawns in a chess game. Their poverty is exploited for political gains via the ballot box.

If well-meaning opposition parties don’t fight this virus that is eating the nation away, we’re set to end up a replica of Cuba. In this poor Marxist state, the population survives on coupons. That’s where we’re being pushed to by those who desire a one-party state for SA.

Is that what we fought for, including in 1976 when students died fighting for human rights? Are we ever going to get a government to honour all these efforts for freedom?

How can you introduce a universal income grant in an economy that is not growing? — Themba Brown, Soweto


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