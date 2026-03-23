READER LETTER | SA cannot survive on grants

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Let South Africans not be fooled: where is evidence for the theory that a country can survive on grants?

A country’s survival depends on the growth of its economy. The praise for grants from the president over the weekend is poor electioneering. Voters in SA are just like pawns in a chess game. Their poverty is exploited for political gains via the ballot box.

If well-meaning opposition parties don’t fight this virus that is eating the nation away, we’re set to end up a replica of Cuba. In this poor Marxist state, the population survives on coupons. That’s where we’re being pushed to by those who desire a one-party state for SA.

Is that what we fought for, including in 1976 when students died fighting for human rights? Are we ever going to get a government to honour all these efforts for freedom?

How can you introduce a universal income grant in an economy that is not growing? — Themba Brown, Soweto