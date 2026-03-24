READER LETTER | Free Cuban poet Taboada

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The saying “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me”, a playground taunt, seems sensible. However, too many people who write down words have then been attacked or imprisoned. In worst cases, they are killed, one recent case being a Saudi journalist and author, Jamal Khashoggi.

Currently, Cuba’s poet Duannis León Taboada is imprisoned for his thoughts about his country. He still writes poems during his 14-year sentence, in between ongoing ill treatment.

Why does any government think punishing people who speak up or write down, in protest, will stop their messages from getting out? This situation is getting worse, and even the US now checks your social media at the airport and you could face deportation.

Cuba would be advised to release the 27-year-old Taboada. Poetry written by private citizens will get far less attention than poetry written by a political prisoner, so set the young poet free. It is the right thing to do. - Dennis Fitzgerald