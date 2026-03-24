READER LETTER | Spotlight on Gauteng investment hub

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February 17, 2026.Gauteng MEC for Finance and Economic Development Lebogang Maile address the media during the launch of the 2026 Gauteng Investment Conference (GIC) held at Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

The second Gauteng Investment Conference (GIC) on April 9 will once again put the province in centre stage. The conference brings together government leaders, global investors, business executives and industry experts to discuss strategies for positioning Gauteng as a key investment destination on the continent.

In 2025, the conference showed its ability to rally capital by securing over R300bn in pledges, of which, as of February, 28% had already been converted into active implementation. Eighteen out of 60 projects in rollout, translating to R80bn, have been unlocked for the real economy.

These figures demonstrate that the conference is not just a gathering of stakeholders but showcases the provinces’ continued progress in translating investment commitments into operational projects that in turn drive job creation and infrastructure development.

As SA grapples with broad economic challenges, Gauteng’s role as a beacon of growth and investment has become even more vital. - Zamansele Mhlambi, Sandton