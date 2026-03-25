READER LETTER | End tenders and create jobs

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SA has the potential to give work to the jobless. Why must clinics only open during the day, as if people only get sick during the day? Employ some of the thousands of jobless nurses to assist people on a 24-hour basis.

We have traffic challenges day and night, with the accident peak time being from Friday evening to Sunday morning. This means our unpoliced roads become hell on earth during this period. Hire more traffic cops to heighten visible policing on the roads.

Do away with tenders for unskilled work because they do not reduce unemployment. Municipalities must hire people for daily work such as fixing, marking and cleaning roads, cutting grass, tending to gardens at public service centres such as civic centres, town halls and clinics. Municipalities can also directly employ skilled people, such as plumbers, for example, to deal with daily water challenges.

Why must we wait for tenders for work to be done when so many people are unemployed? Let the tenders be for critical skills only, like construction projects. — M Machacha