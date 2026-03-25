READER LETTER | Malema turns to mob tactics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There’s something deeply troubling about Julius Malema’s conduct in his latest attack on Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and it has nothing to do with robust political debate. Let’s be clear: no public figure is above scrutiny. But what we’re witnessing here is not accountability; it’s calculated political theatre.

Malema could not attend the parliamentary ad hoc committee when Mkhwanazi was testifying, citing a funeral. But what raises serious questions is how, in that same window, he found the time and energy to attend an EFF rally and use that very platform to launch a direct, unchallenged attack on Mkhwanazi.

That’s not leadership. That’s avoidance dressed up as defiance. Parliament exists for a reason: it’s where claims are tested, evidence is interrogated, and leaders are held to account in a structured, credible environment.

Choosing instead to respond from a rally stage where there is no rebuttal, no cross-examination, and no balance undermines democratic accountability. By publicly discrediting Mkhwanazi in front of a charged crowd, Malema is not merely expressing disagreement; he’s actively shaping a narrative that risks inciting hostility.

When supporters begin chanting “Mkhwanazi must fall,” it stops being political commentary and starts resembling mob mobilisation. – Thulani Dasa