READER LETTER | Education needs Chiloane’s total attention

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I’m not happy that the Gauteng education MEC, Matome Chiloane, is also acting as the MEC for sports, arts and culture. It started as a temporary measure but now looks permanent. The education role is demanding and needs his total attention.

One school in Krugersdorp, consisting of 100% black learners, had its water and electricity supplies switched off a month ago. Learners were asked to stay at home until the matter was resolved, and only matric learners were admitted.

Many Gauteng schools are overcrowded, which negatively affects teaching and learning. There is a desperate need for more classes and schools, something that does not seem to be happening any time soon.

Educators are under immense pressure to produce good results. However, the environment is not conducive for them to perform. How do you produce good results in a class of 60 to 80 learners? It is an unfair expectation for educators.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi should appoint a fulltime MEC for sports, arts and culture to allow Chiloane to do his job undistracted. — Thabile Mange