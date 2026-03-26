READER LETTER | Traffic cops needed on busy roads

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I commute between Sandton and Rosebank just about seven days a week, along the Winnie Mandela Drive (formerly William Nicol Highway), from home to work. For the past six weeks, I’ve been observing and recording taxi traffic along the route and the presence, or lack of it, of metro police.

During this period, I’ve seen only one metro cop, and that was a few nights ago at Sandton Drive, where there was a serious car accident. Otherwise, not a single police presence to monitor some of the most horrendous suburban driving imaginable.

The minibus taxis are a law unto themselves. I’ve yet to encounter a minibus taxi driver who may be considered to be observant of the rules and laws of the road. There must be a few.

For example, it is the norm at the intersection of Sandton Drive and Winnie Mandela Drive that taxis take the peel-off lane to the right into Hurlingham Road and face oncoming traffic. Sometimes there are three taxis, one after the other, performing this death-defying manoeuvre.

Why are there no traffic cops ever on the road? Why are there no CCTV cameras anywhere along one of the busiest roads in the country? Sadly, it is far too much to expect from a rotten and corrupt-to-the-core government. – Dr Peter C Barker