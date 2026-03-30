READER LETTER | Private healthcare is crucial

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One feels sorry for people who adamantly insist on something they hardly understand — just take a cursory look at everything that is happening in our health system.

Ahead of the implementation of universal healthcare coverage, the health department is allocated R310bn for the 2025/26 financial year, trailing far behind education (R527.2bn) and social services (R446.6bn).

The numbers show how little the ANC and its alliance partners understand about the high cost of healthcare. The fact that they think killing private sector healthcare will support the National Health Insurance underscores their total ignorance about the health system.

When costly diagnostic procedures and treatment like hip and knee replacements get delayed for months or even years at public hospitals, patients with deep pockets simply skip the long queues by seeking medical treatment at private hospitals.

The implementation of universal healthcare coverage in SA must never lead to the elimination of the private healthcare sector: the minute you do that, you will have begun the destruction of the South African healthcare system. It is non-negotiable: a no-go area. — Cometh Dube-Makholwa