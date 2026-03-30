Letters

READER LETTER | Top cops work for criminals

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

February 06, 2026.National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS),General Fannie Masemola briefs the media on the successes achieved by SAPS safer Festive Season Operations and on matters relating to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry held at the Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/Business Day)

The minister of police, Senzo Mchunu, is on special leave for alleged involvement with criminals. Last week, the national commissioner of police, Gen Fannie Masemola, received summons to appear in court over the awarding of the R350m SAPS tender to Vusi “Cat” Matlala.

For the record, Masemola is not accused of committing any crime but of a lapse in his oversight role. The reality is that the buck stops with him.

The SAPS’s role is to combat crime, and for that it needs strong, incorruptible and visionary leadership. But, as we have heard at the Madlanga commission, the SAPS leadership is hobnobbing with criminals. Even worse, some top cops are in the pockets of cartel bosses.

This explains why SA has such a high crime rate; criminals do as they please because they control police generals.

Because of the lawless behaviour of their managers, police officers in the lower ranks drag their feet when it comes to crimefighting. Some, like Sgt Fannie Nkosi, are actively involved in crime. − Thabile Mange

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