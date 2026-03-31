READER LETTER | I am anxious about rising food prices

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I am relieved to learn that the government is exploring ways to soften the blow of looming fuel hikes. The South African economy takes a while to recover from economic shocks, and all hands should be on deck to brace for the impact that will follow new fuel prices on Wednesday morning.

My particular anxiety is around food prices, as local food producers have a nasty habit of hiking their prices at the hint of the slightest economic hiccup, more so when the rising price of fuel is thrown into the mix. Coupled with that, the industry has an even nastier habit of not reducing prices when things calm down.

I hope that the interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa will not only be delivered swiftly but will also be effective and comprehensive. The interventions must cover the many sectors that a significant hike of this sort will affect. — Tisetso Tsukudu, Soweto