READER LETTER | Street needs urgent repairs

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I am writing to raise a longstanding concern about the dire condition of Mbongeni Street in Ikageng, Potchefstroom. Residents have been pleading for proper maintenance of this road since 2005 to no avail.

During the rainy season, the street becomes virtually impassable due to mud and flooding, making it difficult to access homes and creating unhealthy living conditions. As paying citizens, we deserve proper infrastructure.

The neglect of Mbongeni Street has had real consequences for my family. In 2007, I was forced to relocate to Miederpark, leaving my son behind, because the street was impossible to use. Even today, when I visit him, I must park far away and walk through mud whenever it rains. This is not the dignity or service that residents of SA should expect.

We call on the JB Marks local municipality to urgently prioritise the proper development of Mbongeni Street. Our community deserves to be treated with dignity. — Dr Velile E Mtshayisa