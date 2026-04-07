READER LETTER | Protect SA from Trump’s deportees

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South Africans should be worried about Donald Trump’s strategy to flood African countries with deportees from the US.

The US has previously sent deportees to Ghana, Cameroon, Eswatini, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Uganda, against criticism from civil rights organisations and legal experts.

Now, the Democratic Republic of Congo says it is expected to receive “third world” nationals who have been deported from the US. The DRC described the arrangement as a “temporary” measure which the US is willing to pay for.

African countries are hypocritical in their acceptance of US deportees — they condemn the US but are glad to accept its dollars.

The Uganda Law Society has gone to court to challenge US deportations to the country. But with Uganda being ruled by the US stooge, Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, we should expect the courts to uphold the deal.

SA being a favourite destination for escapees, we need to be alert and protect our sovereignty. — Jerry Tsie