READER LETTER | BMA’s border operation a success

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Our ports of entry have for many years been sites of rampant illegal immigration by foreigners travelling from all corners of the world. That has caused untold suffering for many communities in SA, and now we read about an immigrant from Nigeria collecting rent from RDP recipients in Roodepoort.

The promise of a better life for all has largely miscarried most disappointingly and devastatingly. Violence begets violence; it breeds no wins for everyone involved. The government has no choice but to spring to action to fix all that’s wrong about SA’s public life. We must start at the borders.

The Easter weekend provided a significant test case to show us how effective the recently announced plans by the commissioner for the Border Control Management Agency, Dr Michael Masiapato.

He revealed the multi-pronged approach involving home affairs, correctional services, and the SANDF to fight illegal immigration and lawlessness at the borders.

Judging by reports of arrests over the Easter weekend, it appears to have been a successful operation. — Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand.