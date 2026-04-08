READER LETTER | Stop killing the children

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If indirect deaths are included, the number of children who have died due to war-related reasons in Gaza is likely to be as high as 40,000, and this genocide is ongoing. In the recent conflict in the Middle East, up to 1,500 children have been killed.

At least 200 were killed in Iran, including more than 150 in the Minab school bombing perpetrated by the US military on February 28. At least 120 children were killed by Israeli bombing in Lebanon.

In Africa, many thousands of children have died due to conflicts in Sudan, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and elsewhere.

It is vital to commemorate all these children killed, not just as statistics or collateral damage, but as the beautiful individuals that they were for their all-too-short lives.

One child’s death is a tragedy. The killing of millions of children is a crime against humanity. — Maqs Kader, Durban