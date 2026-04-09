READER LETTER | Citizens to blame for poor governance

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Poor governance in Africa is allowed and promoted by us, the citizens.

African countries suffer manmade poverty and hunger, mostly because of coups d’état, insurgencies, civil uprisings and wars.

Poor governance in Africa is allowed and promoted by us, the citizens. Our passivity signals that we don’t care. Making your mark on the ballot paper is not good enough but is one of our moral and constitutional obligations.

Paul Biya, 93, has ruled Cameroon since 1982. President Denis Sassou-Nguesso, 82, of Congo-Brazzaville was re-elected last month with 94.9% of the votes after 40 years at the helm.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 83, of Zimbabwe is unilaterally changing the country’s constitution. A few patriotic Zimbabweans are challenging him but face brutality back home.

Yet, millions of Zimbabweans are fighting the wrong fight of Zimbabwean exemption permits in SA since 2009. Biblically, ignorance is a sin. — Thami Zwane