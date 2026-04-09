READER LETTER | Thieving politicians have no soul

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Politicians have lost their ability to feel guilt, shame or remorse for having done bad things to the poor of this country.

Guilt, shame and remorse are closely related and shape ethical awareness and behaviour.

Guilt arises when individuals recognise that they have done something wrong and feel responsible for the harm caused.

Shame leads a person to feel exposed, diminished or morally flawed.

Remorse combines guilt with sorrow and regret for the consequences of one’s actions, often accompanied by a desire to make amends.

Together, these emotions function as a moral signature that encourages reflection, accountability and corrective behaviour in personal and organisational contexts.

Politicians have lost their ability to feel guilt, shame or remorse for having done bad things to the poor of this country. They feel entitled to the money they have been stealing for the past 31 years!

These thieves and looters have no innate sense of shame or feel any guilt or remorse after committing heist after heist of the public purse. They have no soul! — Bushy Green, Kagiso