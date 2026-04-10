READER LETTER | DA congress must prioritise unity

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The DA held its state of readiness briefing at Gallagher Estate where their federal congress will take place this weekend.

The upcoming DA congress isn’t just an event; it’s a crucial step in shaping the future of our party and, by extension, the future of our nation.

The DA has always been a space where innovation and fresh thinking are encouraged, and it is through the healthy competition of ideas that we can grow and evolve as a party.

This congress will be an opportunity to sharpen our vision, challenge one another constructively, and ensure that we are always striving for the best possible solutions to serve South Africans.

However, it is essential to remember that no matter how passionately we compete with each other for ideas, we must never lose sight of our collective goal: building a better, more accountable SA. Our ability to unite after the exchange of ideas and engage in constructive dialogue will define our success as a party.

The DA’s foundation is built on respect, collaboration, and shared values. As we prepare to head into this congress, let us embrace the spirit of unity that transcends competition. — Thulani Dasa, Khayelitsha