READER LETTER | Lesufi has blundered

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Gauteng is the economic hub of SA, attracting job-seekers, traders and professionals from other provinces and countries in Africa and overseas. It is imperative, therefore, for Gauteng to work.

It is a complex province needing strong, visionary and strategic leadership. Currently, the province is led by a coalition government under the stewardship of Panyaza Lesufi as the premier.

Is Lesufi a visionary? There is no easy answer. This month Lesufi reshuffled his cabinet to accommodate the EFF in the coalition government. This was after the province had failed to pass the budget, after losing some of its coalition partners.

The strangest thing the premier did was to give the finance MEC position to the EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga, the same politician the Ekurhuleni mayor, Nkosiphindile Xhakaza, axed as finance MMC.

Lesufi is a seasoned politician, but he acted like a political novice by giving the MEC for finance position to the EFF, more so a member who was axed by a metro council. - Thabile Mange