READER LETTER | Businesses invest in Gauteng

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Melrose Arch was a hive of activity on Thursday, when the second Gauteng Investment Conference took place. The conference saw leaders in business and ambassadors gather in one room to come up with solutions to drive economic growth in Gauteng.

With the many challenges the province is facing, from structural and bureaucratic issues to limited or non-collaboration among the three spheres of government, Gauteng continues to reinforce its position as Africa’s leading metropolitan investment hub.

While the inaugural conference sought to attract R800bn investment pledges for the next five years, by last Thursday, R518bn of that had been secured in two years, R205bn in new commitments was secured, exceeding the target of R200bn. The majority of the commitments were in infrastructure-led sectors, with transport and logistics attracting about R60.3bn, followed by property development’s R42.9bn and core infrastructure at R33.5bn. These investments align with the Gauteng growing together 2030 plan, which focuses on economic recovery, transformation, and industrialisation. – Zamansele Mhlambi, Sandton