READER LETTER | Lesufi handing treasury to EFF a concern

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The recent decision by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to hand over the provincial treasury to the EFF through an executive reshuffle raises serious concerns about the trajectory of governance in the province.

While coalition politics require compromise, this move appears to be more about political survival than principled governance.

The reshuffle comes in the wake of the provincial government’s struggle to pass its budget, with EFF member Nkululeko Dunga now appointed as the MEC for finance.

This decision may have not been driven by policy coherence, but rather by the need to secure legislative support in an increasingly fragile political environment.

Treasury is not just any department; it manages public funds in a province already facing major service delivery challenges.

Giving such an important role to a coalition partner without clear explanation risks weakening public trust and to an extent, causes anxiety to citizens. It also sends the message that key government positions can be used as bargaining tools instead of being filled based on what is best for the people.

Coalitions can work, and different parties should have a voice in government, but only if that voice stands for the needs of the people. − Khanya Twala, Durban