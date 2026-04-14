READER LETTER | Tender system benefits a few

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A tender system has become a new form of the exclusion of the masses from economic development. Imagine fighting for a minimum living wage and equal pay, only to come up with a system that claims to empower people while it steals from them.

Workers in the tender projects are paid below the minimum living wage, with no consequences for the tenderpreneur who pockets millions of rand. I have a brother who is owed R24,000 from a road project in Limpopo two years ago.

People are paid in drips and drabs, with no payslips to vouch for their employment. The worst part is when people have to pay to be employed in these projects. It’s worse for women, as they are forced into sex to get a job, simply because they are desperate to fend for their families.

If this is not oppression, or even slavery, what do you call it?

It’s worse that the perpetrators of such ill-treatment are our own people, who know where we come from as far as suffering is concerned. – TM