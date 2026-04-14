READER LETTER | US deranged under Trump

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

America is no longer the land of the free and home of the brave. Under Donald Trump, the US has become the land of the despot and home of the deranged.

It is today a country under siege, as fascist elements are determined to maintain the status quo in a democracy gone berserk under a leader who has lost his bearings.

Political insanity was the cause of the graphic scenes that emerged from Washington because an out-of-touch demagogue is determined to sow destruction as he continues to behave like the new uncrowned Emperor of the Northern Hemisphere.

Day-by-day, the pieces are falling into place, together resembling a 3D picture that looks eerily like the sinister beginning of a civil war. Republicans do not want to confront reality. As events escalate out of control, the reckless have a complete disregard for the rule of law.

Trump’s bravado, hubris and battery of lies will prove to be his undoing. − Farouk Araie, Benoni